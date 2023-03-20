Domestic help found dead in Panchkula house: Police launch murder probe

Two days after a Nepalese domestic help was found dead in a toilet of a house in Sector 4, Panchkula, police registered a murder case on Saturday. Police have launched a murder probe after a domestic help was found dead in a Panchkula house. (HT File)

The deceased, Champa, a native of Kapilvastu, Nepal, was found hanging from a cloth tied to a hanger in the toilet on Thursday, police said.

On Saturday, her family members from Nepal and brother from Pune reached the city, and raised suspicion about the circumstances under which she was found dead.

The deceased’s youngest brother, Ganga Ram, told the police that the height of the hanger was quite low, which made it evident that his sister was murdered and then hanged in the toilet to give it the shape of suicide.

Based on the family’s complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station.