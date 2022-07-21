Don’t allow boatmen to overload passengers: CP
Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday instructed the sub-inspectors to ensure that no boatman carries more passengers on his boat than its seating capacity. Ganesh was holding a meeting with the station outpost in-charges.
He said that in-charges of outposts along the ghats would ensure that boatmen do not allow more passengers on their boats beyond its capacity.
He also instructed the policemen to keep an effective check on incidents of mobile and chain snatching.
Ganesh said that a drive should be launched to ensure arrest of the vehicle lifters.
He also instructed the cops to focus on their work. A sub-Inspector should always be present at the police outpost to address problems of public as per rules, he said.
-
Railway police arrests No.8 on their most wanted list
The Government Railway Police crime branch arrested Sunita Shelar, a woman who was number eight on their list of most wanted robbers in the city on Tuesday. On searching the woman's house, they found six gold chains collectively valued at ₹7 lakh hidden inside her cupboard and rice storage jar. Police officers said that in the last one month, they have received several robbery complaints in which a similar modus operandi had been employed.
-
Powai Lake home to at least 18 crocodiles: BMC’s first ever census
The first ever census of crocodiles in Powai Lake has revealed that there are “at least 18” Indian marsh crocodiles, or muggers (Crocodylus palustris) currently living in the water body. Crocodile populations in Powai Lake are allegedly in decline.
-
Two arrested for raping woman in Prayagraj
The Kareli police arrested two persons for raping a woman, on Wednesday. The accused allegedly used to barge into the woman's house and used to rape her in the presence of her mother. Two teachers in the locality approached the district magistrate after local police took no action on their complaint. A middle aged woman, a resident of a colony in Kareli area, lived with her daughter, aged around 23 years.
-
Sale of pork, pork products banned in Lucknow
The sale of pork meat and products has been banned in the city following the spread of African swine fever among pigs in Lucknow. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar imposed the ban following confirmation of over 100 pig deaths due to African swine fever by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Anand Nagar (ICAR-NIHSAD) Bhopal. The report came on Tuesday evening which confirmed the deaths of pigs due to African swine fever.
-
IMA creates spiritual sub-committee for Doctors
The Maharashtra arm of The Indian Medical Association, on Sunday, organised a first-of-its-kind spiritual conference for doctors and their families to help them cope with the strain of a medical profession, especially in consideration of the on-going pandemic. The IMA's state chapter has also formed a spiritual subcommittee, which is Dr VS Pingle's brainchild and is headed by Dr Meena Pruthi.
