‘Don’t rush to adopt children orphaned due to Covid’

PATNA

Bihar’s social welfare department has cautioned people against rushing to adopt children orphaned due to the Covid-19 epidemic, saying adoptions without permission from agencies concerned would be an illegal act.

The department has also asked district magistrates and district child protection units to keep a watch on such children and either hand them over to their relatives or take them to the government care institutions.

“We were getting reports of children losing their parents due to Covid-19 infections and it was being suggested to adopt these children to provide them foster care. We saw such messages on social media,” said Rajkumar, social welfare director who handles government care institutions and adoption centres.

“This is alarming. Adoption without the permission of the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) and SARA (state adoption resource authority) is quite illegal. Those who want to adopt a child will have to follow the adoption process,” he said.

“People are also advised to inform DM and the child protection unit in case they find such cases in their neighbourhood or the in the village. Their identity will not revealed if they so wish,” he said.

Rajkumar said though all government care institutions and adoption centres in the state have remained shut for the outsiders since March this year to avoid Covid-19 infections, things will be managed if a child needs government care.