Don’t throw me out: Kerala nun Sister Lucy argues her case in court

Expelled Catholic nun Sister Lucy Kalapura pleaded her case in the Kerala high court on Wednesday as she argued against her eviction from a convent in the state’s Mananthawady over alleged indiscipline.

“Do not throw me out on the street. I am a practising nun for 39 years. I do not have anywhere else to go. It is important for me to stay at the convent to continue my position as a nun,” she said as she broke down. Earlier her lawyer withdrew from the case as Kalapura does not have enough money to pay the fee.

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation expelled the nun two years ago alleging indiscipline. Pope Francis has also rejected her appeals against her eviction. The congregation moved the court after its attempts to have her vacate the convent failed. The court has provided her with police protection.

The congregation has argued that her continued stay at the convent and presence of police was troubling others at the convent.

“ I am a woman; a nun fighting for justice. It is important for my nunship that I continue in the convent,” she pleaded. She added she filed a suit before a court in Wayanad against eviction and sought permission to stay there till the plea was heard.

A single bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan said it is difficult for her to stay at the convent and get police protection also. “This is for your own safety. You have made serious allegations against the vicar. You have admitted yourself that you are subjected to ill-treatment... It is better to move out. We can give you protection.”

But she insisted she will have to stay at the convent to continue her religious duty and obligation. Later the court reserved its judgment.

The nun has maintained she was victimised for supporting the agitation for the arrest of the deposed bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mullakkal, who is facing a rape case. In her book titled Karthavinte Namathil (In the name of Christ), she alleged sexual abuse and assaults in convents and seminaries. She called for institutional reforms to curb this. She also alleged in the book that she also faced sexual assault attempts at least four times and said many nuns easily succumb to intimidation.

The church has rejected the charges.