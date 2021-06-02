DPRs for setting up solid waste processing plants in 20 towns cleared

Lucknow: The state’s high-level empowered committee of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) on Wednesday gave approval to the proposal seeking an expenditure of ₹143 crore to set up solid waste processing plants in 20 urban local bodies.

According to chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari who chaired the meeting, the detailed project report cost of setting up solid waste processing plants in the state’s 37 local urban bodies had been worked out at ₹257 crore. “Of this, projects worth ₹143 crore for 20 cities were cleared in today’s meeting,” he said, adding “Land has already been made available for the establishment of plants in all the 20 cities.”

The towns of which the DPR was approved are Khurja, Sikandarabad, Nageena, Gangaghat, Bareilly, Kushinagar, Hathras, Etah, Unnao, Kairana, Lakhimpur, Farrukhabad, Shamli, Deoria, Khora Manakpur, Hardoi, Pilibhit, Bhadhi and Lalitpur.

The CS directed the DMs concerned to make land available in the remaining 17 towns so that the solid waste processing plants could be set up there at the earliest.

The committee also approved the proposal for setting up of the plants for the evacuation of around 84 lakh tonnes of legacy wastes in 72 big urban local bodies the cost of which has been pegged at ₹433 crore. The CS said the executing bodies must submit the DPRs for each city concerned to that funding of the projects could be arranged.

Earlier, it was told in the meeting that state had achieved the toilet construction target for 2020-21 in cities with all the 651 urban local bodies having been declared ODF.