Drivers found without licence in mining areas will be booked: Latehar AC

Latehar additional collector (AC) Alok Shikari Kachhap asked the district transport department to ensure that drivers engaged in transporting coal and other minerals in mining areas have a proper driving licence. He has also asked the district transport officer (DTO) to keep a check on overloading.

The AC gave these directions at a coordination meeting with mines’ operators, the mining department officials and district transport officials at Latehar on Thursday.

The directions assume significance amid reports of the minors driving heavy vehicles in these areas resulting in many casualties and the transporters flouting norms by not covering the consignment with tarpaulin, resulting in pollution.

“Rampant violation of transport rules should be stopped immediately. Those found guilty will be booked.”

The district administration also decided to set up a driving training school to provide meaningful employment to local youths already engaged in this field.

The discussion also focused on providing necessary approvals to the proposed coal projects at Rajwar in Balumath and Tubaid in Latehar, besides setting up transmission line between Latehar and Chatra