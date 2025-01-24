Drug dealer, on the run for 19 years, arrested in Ambala

Gurugram: A suspected interstate drug dealer was arrested from Ambala when he arrived there to meet his family after being on the run for about 19 years, Faridabad police said on Friday. A suspected interstate drug dealer was arrested from Ambala when he arrived there to meet his family after being on the run for about 19 years, Faridabad police said. (FILE PHOTO)

They identified the arrested suspect as 38-year-old Rakesh Singh alias Rinku of Tundla Mandi in Ambala. He was arrested by a crime branch team on Wednesday.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of the Faridabad Police said, he could be arrested after crime branch officials received an input about his presence in Ambala from a suspect while investigating another case.

“He had changed his identity and worked in multiple cities while remaining involved in drug smuggling before finally returning to Ambala where he was presently driving an auto rickshaw for a living. He was living in an area which was far from Tundla Mandi,” he said.

Yadav said that it was in 2006 when Rinku along with two associates Ranjit Singh and Lakhvir Singh was intercepted by police on GT Road near Navlu Colony in Sector 25, Ballabgarh, while they were smuggling 200kgs of poppy husk to Ambala via Faridabad after procuring the consignment from a different state.

“Ranjit was arrested from the spot but Lakhvir and Rinku had managed to run away when police intercepted their vehicle. Later Lakhvir was also arrested but Rinku remained on the run and was finally declared a proclaimed offender in 2007,” he said, adding a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Ballabgarh police station back then.

Yadav said that multiple attempts were made to track Rinku but he was not caught.

Investigators said that Rinku was forwarded to judicial custody after being produced before a Faridabad court on Thursday evening following detailed interrogation.