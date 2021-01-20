Drug smuggling module busted with arrest of 3 from Kashmir in Punjab’s Kapurthala

An international narcotic smuggling module was busted in Kapurthala on Wednesday with the arrest of three residents of Kashmir after 3.5 kg of heroin was recovered from a truck.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters that the police team intercepted the truck at a checkpoint in the district and recovered the contraband.

The three accused have been identified as Salman Sheikh and Shahbaz Shah, both from Baramulla, and Peer Mohammad Makbool from Kupwara.

The SSP said preliminary investigation suggests the module was being run by a Dubai-based entity for smuggling narcotics.

The accused procured the contraband from Jammu and Kashmir-based smugglers, who in turn got it from across the border. “Investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages,” she added.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act.