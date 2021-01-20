Drug smuggling module busted with arrest of 3 from Kashmir in Punjab’s Kapurthala
An international narcotic smuggling module was busted in Kapurthala on Wednesday with the arrest of three residents of Kashmir after 3.5 kg of heroin was recovered from a truck.
Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters that the police team intercepted the truck at a checkpoint in the district and recovered the contraband.
The three accused have been identified as Salman Sheikh and Shahbaz Shah, both from Baramulla, and Peer Mohammad Makbool from Kupwara.
The SSP said preliminary investigation suggests the module was being run by a Dubai-based entity for smuggling narcotics.
The accused procured the contraband from Jammu and Kashmir-based smugglers, who in turn got it from across the border. “Investigation is on to trace the backward and forward linkages,” she added.
A case was registered under the NDPS Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taste of life: When the purity of ghee gets a mention as newspaper advertisement in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drug smuggling module busted with arrest of 3 from Kashmir in Punjab’s Kapurthala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Delhi residents face charges for taking over school fraudulently on agriculture university campus in Solan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High court notice to Haryana on plea challenging capping women’s quota in panchayati raj institutions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body ward offices abuzz with Covid-19 vaccine enquiries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skipped Covid-19 vaccine day because of fear? Mumbai civic body to counsel you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5% of healthcare staff in Mumbai not eligible for Covid-19 shot?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
64% get the Covid-19 jab in Thane district on second day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 2 of Covid-19 vaccination process in Mumbai: 800 names repeated on CoWIN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man throws ‘acid-like substance’ at 22-year-old’s face, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU teachers allege varsity passed decisions without consulting them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for Yamuna pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hesitancy causes wastage of 1,000 vaccine doses in Delhi, say health officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior docs told to take Covid shots as vaccination number falls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: 16 minor adverse events on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox