 Drugs worth ₹350 cr seized from fishing boat off Gujarat coast, 9 arrested: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Drugs worth 350 cr seized from fishing boat off Gujarat coast, 9 arrested: Police

Drugs worth 350 cr seized from fishing boat off Gujarat coast, 9 arrested: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 01:39 PM IST

A joint operation by the special operations group (SOG) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) successfully intercepted a consignment of 50 kilograms of heroin packed in packets

Nine persons including three main suspects were arrested after drugs worth 350 crore was seized from a fishing boat in Gujarat’s Veraval port in Gir-Somnath district, Gujarat police said.

The accused are suspected to be part of an international drug cartel. (Representative file photo)
The accused are suspected to be part of an international drug cartel. (Representative file photo)

The accused are suspected to be part of an international drug cartel, said a senior police official.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The Gujarat Police has achieved another major success in its campaign against drug trafficking - seizing drugs worth 350 crore in a raid near Veraval port,” Harsh Sanghavi, minister of state (MoS) for home wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“A joint operation by the special operations group (SOG) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) successfully intercepted a consignment of 50 kilograms of heroin packed in packets, with an estimated total value of 350 crore,” he further wrote in his post.

“This operation, conducted jointly and successfully by the SOG and NDPS teams, resulted in the apprehension of 9 accused, including three main suspects,” he said.

Also Read: Two held for drug peddling, 1.97 kg heroin recovered in Ludhiana

Manoharsinh Jadeja, SP for Gir-Somnath, stated that the police had prior information regarding the accused individuals who had embarked on a sea journey approximately 25 days ago to receive the consignment, utilising a fishing boat for the narcotics trade.

Jadeja said that the accused are being interrogated and Gir-Somnath police had recovered a satellite phone from the accused.

“They are a part of an international drugs cartel. We may be able to share more details after interrogating them,” said Jadeja.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On