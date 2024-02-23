Drugs worth 350 cr seized from fishing boat off Gujarat coast, 9 arrested: Police

Nine persons including three main suspects were arrested after drugs worth ₹350 crore was seized from a fishing boat in Gujarat’s Veraval port in Gir-Somnath district, Gujarat police said. The accused are suspected to be part of an international drug cartel. (Representative file photo)

The accused are suspected to be part of an international drug cartel, said a senior police official.

“The Gujarat Police has achieved another major success in its campaign against drug trafficking - seizing drugs worth ₹350 crore in a raid near Veraval port,” Harsh Sanghavi, minister of state (MoS) for home wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“A joint operation by the special operations group (SOG) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) successfully intercepted a consignment of 50 kilograms of heroin packed in packets, with an estimated total value of ₹350 crore,” he further wrote in his post.

“This operation, conducted jointly and successfully by the SOG and NDPS teams, resulted in the apprehension of 9 accused, including three main suspects,” he said.

Manoharsinh Jadeja, SP for Gir-Somnath, stated that the police had prior information regarding the accused individuals who had embarked on a sea journey approximately 25 days ago to receive the consignment, utilising a fishing boat for the narcotics trade.

Jadeja said that the accused are being interrogated and Gir-Somnath police had recovered a satellite phone from the accused.

“They are a part of an international drugs cartel. We may be able to share more details after interrogating them,” said Jadeja.