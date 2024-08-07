DTCP directs builders in sectors 81 to 95 to operate STPs in keeping with rules

Gurugram: The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday said that it has issued directives to developers who have projects in sectors 81 to 95 to operate their sewage treatment plants in keeping with the norms outlined by the state pollution control board and ensure compliance. The department has also directed that water treated in these plants should not be released in the open and it should be disposed off according to rules, officials said. The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday directed that water treated in these plants should not be released in the open and it should be disposed off according to rules. (Representational Photo)

The directives were issued following complaints by residents of these sectors at a grievance committee meeting and also at ‘Samadhan Shivir’ meetings that STP plants in condominiums were not being operated properly and treated water was being dumped in open areas, causing foul odour and pollution.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement said that complaints were made at the ‘Samadhan Shivir’ by residents, and the directions were issued by the Gurugram administration that the sewage treatment plants should be operated as per the guidelines issued by the state pollution control board.

“Complaints were received from residents and taking cognizance of the matter, the department has issued notice to 11 developers who have projects in sectors 81 to 95 to comply with rules, and also follow the directions that are mentioned in the occupation certificates, which were issued by the department,” he said.

DTCP officials said that as per directions issued by the additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram they have also asked the officials concerned in Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran to check the functioning of sewage treatment plants in these projects and ensure that these are functioning as per norms.

The department has also issued a notice to 11 real estate developers, which read, “It is informed that the complaint was received in the district grievance committee meeting dated 27.06.2024 regarding dumping of sewerage treatment plant water on the open area in Residential Zone which causes health hazards to nearby residents.”

Yadav said that strict action will be taken against violators.

The residents of the area, meanwhile, said that the issue of operating the sewage treatment plants and disposing the treated water is very important and the issue must be resolved on priority. “A number of housing projects have under capacity STPs or even if they have adequate capacity, the water is not used locally. The result is that this water is disposed using tankers, who dump it in nearby areas causing water, land and air pollution. Last month, the government had decided that a committee should be formed to resolve the issue and we are waiting for its formation,” said Pravin Malik, president, Sare Homes RWA, in Sector 92, adding that the entire treated water in his society was being used locally.