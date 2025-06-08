DTCP razes 51 illegal gates in South City 1

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished 51 illegal gates built on internal roads in South City 1 without permission. The DTCP team also cleared encroachments from the market and razed illegal shops and stalls created by property owners in vacant spaces in the colony, officials said. Workers from the enforcement wing of the DTCP demolish illegal gates installed without permission from the authorities in South City 1, in Gurugram. (PARVEEN KUMAR)

DTCP officials said that gates can be installed on colony roads, after getting due permission from the district administration. The action was initiated after several complaints were lodged by colony residents against installation of these gates which obstruct movement of vehicles and ambulances, they added.

A total of 51 gates, installed without DTCP’s approval across internal roads of over 11 blocks in South City 1 were dismantled using earthmovers. The gates were removed after carrying out a survey in which it was found that most of these gates were permanently closed, there were no security guards deployed and CCTV surveillance was missing, DTCP officials added.

District town planner, enforcement, Amit Madholia, who led the drive said that gates had been illegally erected on 9-metre and 12-metre roads in blocks C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, and M of South City 1. “These were initially installed for security purposes but eventually became a source of public inconvenience. In several blocks, the gates were closed in the evenings, forcing residents to take longer alternate routes during emergencies. The erection of gates on colony roads and external roads as well will not be allowed without permission from the authorities,” he said.

According to DTCP officials, the department only allows boom barriers for security in licensed colonies or sectors but permanent gates are not allowed. Even for installing boom barriers on 18-metre or 24-metre internal roads, approvals are granted only under certain terms and conditions by a district committee, headed by the deputy commissioner.

Madholia said that the gates were installed in South City 1 without prior approval from the district administration. “Only the main entry on a 24-metre-wide road is eligible for installation of a gate. The department had received a number of complaints from residents that they were forced to take longer routes, the movement of ambulances was also hampered due to closure of routes as vehicles had to crisscross through colonies,” he said, adding that directions were issued to remove illegal gates during the last meeting of the district task force.

During the demolition drive, the enforcement team also cleared encroachments from the South City 1 market where Illegal stalls were demolished. The team also removed encroachments carried out by property owners in front of their plots at two locations.

From next week, DTCP officials said that action will also be initiated against illegal constructions carried out by property owners in private licensed colonies. “We have received many complaints against illegal constructions and from next week camps will be held to address these complaints,” said Madholia.