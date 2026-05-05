Dudhwa buffer zone: Tigress killed in a conflict with male; third big cat casualty since April 1

A tigress was found dead in the forests of Dudhwa buffer zone on Tuesday. This is the third big cat casualty in Dudhwa buffer zone since April 1. The carcass of the tigress recovered inside Dudhwa buffer zone forests on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The carcass of the tigress with multiple injuries on its body was recovered from inside the reserved forests in Nauniya beat of Majhgain range in Dudhwa buffer zone, Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone said.

She added during the preliminary investigations, pugmarks of male tigers were detected at the spot.

She further said multiple canine marks and nail injuries were also detected on the tigress’ carcass, which indicated the death of the tigress in a conflict with another male tiger.

She said that as per SOPs set by NTCA, a post-mortem examination by a team of veterinary doctors comprising Dr Daya Shankar from Dudhwa, Dr Deepak from Katarniaghat and Dr Ujjwal Kharwar from Pilibhit was carried out.

She said that the viscera of the deceased tigress was preserved and sent for further analysis to IVRI, Bareilly.

Meanwhile, a Majhgain range official said that the postmortem confirmed the death of the tigress due to attack by another male.

On April 1, an adult tigress was killed after being hit by a speeding train in Mailani range.

On April 18, a leopard was killed after some unidentified vehicle hit it on Bhartapur-Bhurjania road under Sampurnanagar range.