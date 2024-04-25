 Duo posing as customers steals gold jewellery from Panchkula shop - Hindustan Times
Duo posing as customers steals gold jewellery from Panchkula shop

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 25, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Duo arrived at a jewellery shop in Panchkula’s Sector 4; on the pretext of searching for children’s gold earrings, the accused stole a gold set while the shopkeeper was busy showing them options

Posing as customers, two men stole a gold jewellery set from a jewellery shop in Sector 4 on Tuesday.

On the jewellery’s complaint, a case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula. (Stock photo)
Surjit Singh, a resident of Sector 4, who runs a jewellery shop in the same area, said on Tuesday, around 11 am, an old customer from Sector 6 sold a gold jewellery set for 94,000 and left.

Half an hour later, two male customers arrived, looking for children’s gold earrings. While he was showing them some options, one of the men, who had a newspaper in his hand, nicked the gold set that was kept on the cash box, before leaving with his accomplice.

The entire incident was captured in the shop’s CCTV camera. On Singh’s complaint, a case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

