Duo posing as customers steals gold jewellery from Panchkula shop

Surjit Singh, a resident of Sector 4, who runs a jewellery shop in the same area, said on Tuesday, around 11 am, an old customer from Sector 6 sold a gold jewellery set for ₹94,000 and left.

Half an hour later, two male customers arrived, looking for children’s gold earrings. While he was showing them some options, one of the men, who had a newspaper in his hand, nicked the gold set that was kept on the cash box, before leaving with his accomplice.

The entire incident was captured in the shop’s CCTV camera. On Singh’s complaint, a case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.