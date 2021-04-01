Dushyant Chautala faces protest from farmers during Panipat visit

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala faced protest from farmers during his visit to Panipat on Wednesday.

Soon after getting information about Dushyant’s visit to Panipat to attend the monthly grievances committee meeting, hundreds of farmers gathered near the mini-secretariat and raised slogans against Dushyant and the BJP-JJP coalition in state.

The protesters carried black flags and burnt an effigy of the deputy CM. They slammed him for not supporting their agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

Amid heavy police deployment, Dushyant reached Panipat in a helicopter. Following threat of protests by farmers, the deputy CM had earlier postponed the grievances committee meeting twice.

Interacting with the media, Dushyant said everybody has the right to protest. Government is ready to resume talks with the farmers, he said.

He claimed that the government was committed towards welfare of farmers and steps are being taken to increase their income. He said that of 15 registered grievances, seven were resolved on the spot.

In a sharp reaction to his uncle and INLD leader Abhay Chautala’s statement that the farmers should tie up BJP-JJP leaders if they come to their village, Dushyant said, “I don’t think he is a serious politician. I don’t take such people seriously.”

“He (Abhay) may claim that he paid my tuition fee and purchased clothes for me, but such statements are illogical,” he said, regarding Abhay’s claims that he played a key role in Dushyant’s first election as an MP.

Meanwhile, he condemned the thrashing of Punjab BJP MLA Arun Narang by farmers and termed the incident a “police failure”.

He said that Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh should support Centre’s decision of direct payment to farmers and added that the move will ensure that farmers get payment of their produce without any delay.