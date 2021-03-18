Parking space may be defined by dwelling units, not plot size

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday approved dynamic parking norms to rationalise the existing provisions in a bid to address the growing parking problem in the capital. The policy was approved in a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal along with other key proposals such as Transit-Oriented Development and setting up of a committee to monitor the restoration work of the Yamuna floodplain.

The dynamic parking policy, which will be put in the public domain for comments soon before being notified, mandates that parking space in residential areas will be based on the size and number of dwelling units on a plot instead of the total built-up area. DDA officials said this will help reduce congestion on roads, which in many places, have been turned into parkings by local residents.

A DDA official said that to address the parking problem, especially in residential areas, there is a need to rationalise parking. “Presently, parking norms are based on the designated use premise. It has been observed that the surplus parking from buildings spills over to roads and results in congestion in the public spaces….The new norms are based on the number and size of the dwelling units instead of built-up area in case of residential projects,” said the official.

The official added, “In case of government housing, the norms for GPRA colonies will be adopted. In the case of banquet halls, parking norms are enhanced keeping in view the orders of the NGT.”

For hospitals and government offices, the parking norms will be based on actual usage, DDA officials said.

TOD development around 12 Metro stations

The DDA also approved the Transit-Oriented Development policy on Thursday. DDA officials said that 12 metro stations have been identified around which mixed-use development will be planned based on the TOD policy.

As per the modification in the policy, the parking space will be one Equivalent Car Space (ECS) per 100 sqm of covered area with mandatory 5% of the parking area earmarked for bicycles and wheelchairs. The developer will have to provide at least 50% of all parking facilities within TOD schemes as public parking facilities and at least 10% of the parking area will have charging points for electric vehicles. The maximum Floor Area Ratio of a building on any plot in the TOD influence zone will be 500.

Floodplain restoration

With the restoration of the Yamuna floodplain going on, the L-G constituted a committee to oversee the work. The panel named River Yamuna Management Committee will be headed by the L-G and have Delhi’s chief secretary, DDA vice-chairman, Jal Shakti ministry official and stakeholders, including UP and Haryana governments as members.