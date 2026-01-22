In a major push towards industrialisation in north Bihar, the East Champaran district administration has identified 1,506 acres of land belonging to the Bettiah Raj estate across multiple blocks and moved a proposal to the state industries department to develop an industrial hub in the district, officials said. East Champaran proposes industrial hub on Bettiah Raj land

East Champaran industry department general manager Shubham Kumar said the identified land parcels are spread across Ghorasahan, Patahi, Kesariya, Kalyanpur, Turkauliya, Motihari Sadar, Sagauli, Ramgarhwa and Raxaul blocks, offering scope for phased industrial development.

“The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval. If cleared, the land could be developed with basic infrastructure to attract manufacturing and allied units,” Kumar said.

Several small and medium industrial units are already operational in East Champaran, particularly in the Raxaul industrial area spread over 13.5 acres. These include rice mills, roasted food processing units and incense stick (agarbatti) manufacturing units.

In neighbouring Ramgarhwa block, established units such as Ripu Raj Rice Mill, Shivam Flour Mill and Maa Thawe Rice are functioning successfully, officials said, underscoring the district’s existing industrial base and its potential for expansion under a planned industrial policy framework.

Officials said the proposed industrial hub is expected to complement existing trade activity in the Raxaul–Motihari belt, supported by road and railway connectivity. The project could help lay an industrial network, generate local employment and reduce migration from the region.

One of the largest erstwhile principalities of Bihar, the Bettiah Raj owns 7,640 acres of land in East Champaran, out of a total 14,251 acres in Bihar and 122 acres in Uttar Pradesh, according to records last updated in 1897. The development comes days after the district administrations of West Champaran and East Champaran launched a drive to remove encroachments from large tracts of Bettiah Raj land spread across the two districts.