E-auction of prime site at Model Town Extension: BJP leaders accuse Ludhiana Improvement Trust of favouring petitioner

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest outside the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) office on Monday and accused LIT of trying to favour the petitioner, who has filed a case against the government for cancellation of e-auction of 3.79 acres of land in Model Town Extension.

The petitioner had moved Punjab and Haryana High Court over the cancellation of the e-auction of 3.79 acres of land in Model Town Extension by the state government.

BJP leaders led by district secretary Lucky Chopra stated that the LIT deliberately does not want to defend the case properly. The protesters alleged that the LIT had deliberately deputed a law officer, who is known to have given an incorrect legal opinion in the 2019 double plot allotment case, to defend the state government. The LIT wants to weaken the defence to benefit the petitioner, they alleged.

“Earlier also, the chairman had tried to benefit the bidder by auctioning the land at a throwaway price,” they alleged.

“We have also sought action against the officials as recommended by the local bodies department in the 2019 double plot allotment case. Some other advocate/law officer should be deputed to defend the case of cancellation of auction proceedings. Also, the state government should take action against LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam,” said Chopra.

The protesters also served a legal notice to the LIT chairman and executive officer for not taking action against the guilty officials in the 2019 double allotment case, even after the local bodies department had directed them to lodge an FIR against them.

Chopra said the local bodies department had also recommended that action as per the law should be taken against the advocate for giving incorrect legal opinion in that case.

Meanwhile, Balasubramaniam termed the allegations levelled by BJP leaders baseless.

“Baseless allegations are being levelled without any proof. The advocate was selected by the government as the petition has been principally filed against the state department. LIT is only a party. We had recommended three names to the state government and suggested that two advocates should be deputed. However, the government decided to depute only one advocate, and LIT had no say in that decision.”

Earlier, in September, the local bodies department had cancelled the e-auction of 3.79 acres of land in Model Town Extension. BJP had called it a ‘scam’, stating that land worth around ₹350 crore was auctioned for around ₹98 crore.

Local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra had, however, stated that the auction was cancelled as there was a difference in the statement of deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and LIT chairman regarding fixation of reserve prices for the said land. An inquiry was marked in the case.