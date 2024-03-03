ECI scheme for IDPs of Manipur to cast vote at relief camps in Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India ECI) has notified a “Scheme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) of Manipur to vote at Relief Camps” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. More than 200 people were killed and nearly 50,000 people were displaced due to the ethnic conflict in Manipur. (File)

A large number of electors registered in several parts of the state were displaced from their native places during the conflict that started from May 3 last year.

“Presently they are residing in Relief Camps in various districts of Manipur. The displaced electors are still enrolled at the places where they were ordinary residents before the conflict started,” said the ECI scheme for IDPs of Manipur.

“Therefore, the ECI, after due consultation with the Central Government and State Government has directed that all such displaced persons who had to leave their native places during the conflict shall continue to be borne on the electoral rolls of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies concerned in the State of Manipur,” it said.

“As per the past precedent of similar nature, the internally displaced electors shall be provided with the facility to vote at ‘Special polling Stations’ to be set up in Relief camps,” it added.

To operationalise this scheme, an Additional Deputy Commissioner or an officer of equivalent rank or SDO (of the district in which internally displaced persons referred to as specified voters are staying) may be designated as Assistant Returning Officer for each district, it further added.

Sharing the details of the scheme, information of the specified voters etc, the ECI scheme stated that the maximum number of voters at each special polling station would be 1,200.

“If at any special polling station, the number of voters exceeds 1,200, then more than one booth may be provided at the same special polling station location with equitable distribution of electors for convenience,” it said.

It said that special polling stations shall be notified for a cluster of relief camps with a specific special polling station earmarked for a group of relief camps.

The poll in the special polling stations shall be conducted by using separate EVMs for each parliamentary constituency (and separate EVMs for each assembly constituency in case of State Legislative Assembly election), and all rules and instructions applicable to the conduct of poll at the original polling stations will apply at these “special polling stations,” it stated.

