Eco-friendly, Economical & ‘Exceedingly’ Everywhere: As e-rickshaws swamp streets, police slam the brakes on new registrations

LUCKNOW In recent years, the streets of Lucknow have witnessed a surge in the number of battery-operated three-wheelers known as e-rickshaws. With over 44,000 e-rickshaws now plying the city's roads, these affordable and easy-to-register vehicles have become a ubiquitous presence. This surge has raised concerns, prompting the Lucknow Police to call for a halt in further e-rickshaw registrations.

Streamlined Registration Process

Buying and registering an e-rickshaw in Lucknow has become a hassle-free experience. Pawan Gupta, owner of Abhiraj Electric Motors store on Faizabad Road, explains, “Once purchased, the registration process happens at our dealership itself. The customer’s identity documents and driving licence are uploaded to the Road Transport Office website. Once the new number plate is approved, the customer is legally allowed to drive the vehicle on the streets.” Gupta points out that many buyers immediately put their e-rickshaws to commercial use, avoiding traffic police scrutiny until they receive their licence plates.

Affordable and Profitable

Depending on the model and type of battery in the vehicle (lead-acid or lithium), e-rickshaws come with price tags starting at around ₹1.5 lakh, making them a popular choice among buyers. Dealers report selling over 100 e-rickshaws every month, with most customers opting for the budget-friendly models. One dealer emphasises the substantial income potential of e-rickshaw pullers, stating, “E-rickshaw pullers can earn over ₹1000 daily, at a minimum. The return on investment is enormous, with nearly 90% of buyers choosing installment payments.”

Overwhelming Numbers, Overarching Concerns

According to Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Lucknow’s transport department has registered over 44,000 e-rickshaws as of June this year, a number far exceeding the city’s actual requirements. Agarwal voiced concerns over traffic jams caused by the proliferation of e-rickshaws, with approximately 900 new registrations occurring each month.

In response, he ordered a survey to determine the necessary number of e-rickshaws in the city based on its population. In a letter dated September 30, 2023, addressed to the Lucknow Police Commissioner, JCP (L&O) urged the state transport department and relevant departments to conduct the survey promptly. He also called for a halt in further e-rickshaw registrations, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

Route Restrictions & Chaos

While permits are mandatory for e-rickshaws like any other vehicles, they currently lack defined routes, except for their ban on 11 specific routes in the city. Pankaj Dixit, chairman of the Lucknow Auto Rickshaw Three-Wheeler Association (LARTS), expressed concern, saying, “E-rickshaws can move freely throughout the city, except on these 11 routes, causing chaos.” To address this issue, JCP (L&O) suggested implementing a colour-coded e-rickshaw permit system, restricting their operation to specific zones.

Banned Routes for E-Rickshaws:

Hazratganj intersection to Burlington intersection, via Royal Hotel

Hazratganj intersection to Bandariyabagh intersection

Hazratganj intersection to Sikandarabagh intersection

Hazratganj intersection to Parivrtan Chowk, via Alpha, Mayfair, Valmiki Trisection, Press Club, Hindi Sansthan, and KD Singh Babu Stadium.

Bandariyabagh intersection to Polytechnic intersection and along the Lohia Path

Amausi to Barabriwa

Ahmanau to Arjunganj Bazar, Rajman Chowki, Kataipull, and Lalbatti intersection, and back.

Pickup Bridge to Vijayipur underpass, via Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and on the roads from Indira Gandhi Prathisthan to Gomti Nagar railway station and High Court gate number 3

Kamta Shaheed Path Trisection to the Shaheed Path turn to Kanpur Road

Badshahnagar crossing to Lekhraj and Polytechnic crossing and back

Amausi Turn to Munshipulia Chauraha, along the metro route.

