Eight arrested for stabbing 18-year-old to death in Aligarh

Eight people accused of stabbing an 18-year-old youth to death on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Aligarh’s Jawan town, were arrested on Sunday. Following the arrests, angry locals demanded bulldozer action against the accused’s houses. However, SSP Aligarh, upon arriving at the scene, stated that only lawful measures would be taken if any unauthorized structures are found. SSP Aligarh Neeraj Kumar Jadaun stated that the police are verifying the exact motive behind the murder. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident occurred at midnight when an 18-year-old youth named Karan was called out of his house and beaten by a group that had gathered. He was later stabbed multiple times, resulting in his death on Friday night. Police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

“In an unfortunate incident, a youth was stabbed to death in Jawan town of Aligarh district. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Later on Sunday, the family members of the deceased placed the body on road and staged a protest on roads, including highway passing through the town,” stated Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, the SSP Aligarh who reached the town on Sunday.

He stated, “The main accused, Asad, along with seven others named in the FIR, have been arrested. Efforts were made to calm the angry locals whose primary demand was to demolish the constructions built by the accused’s families. However, they were informed that no false promises would be made, and such demolition could only take place following the due legal process if any unauthorised structures are found.”

SSP Aligarh Neeraj Kumar Jadaun stated that the police are verifying the exact motive behind the murder, however, during interrogation, the main accused, Asad, revealed that a photograph of a girl was posted on social media by the deceased despite being asked not to. The police investigation is ongoing, and no guilty party will be spared, he added.

The individuals taken into police custody include the main accused Asad, along with Idrish, Nafees Khan, Ayan, Anash, Arman, Altamash, and Chand, all residents of Aheria Mohalla in Jawan town, Aligarh district, he added.