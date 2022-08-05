Eight smugglers from Punjab arrested on Indo-Pak border; car, bike recovered too
Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested eight smugglers who had come to collect heroin consignment from the Indo-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district.
Police arrested eight smugglers, residents of district Ferozepur, Punjab as they had come to take the delivery of heroin from Pakistan at 14S Manjhiwala village.
The police also recovered a car and motorcycle with no number plate.
Superintendent of police, Ganganagar, Anand Sharma said head constable Ratan Lal got a tip that some smugglers from Punjab are coming to the border area to collect heroin consignments and after receiving the tip, they were arrested.
He said a consignment of 24kg heroin was to arrive at the Indo-Pak international border and these smugglers from Punjab were supposed to collect it.
The arrested are namely Gurdeep Singh (23), Gurmeet Singh (25), Lakhwinder Singh (38), Sukhdev Singh (48), Kuldeep Singh (22), Karmjit Singh (29), Paramjit Singh (28) and Jaspal Singh (24).
The mobile recovered from the accused had Pakistan numbers saved and calls were made on them.
The accused had successfully obtained delivery from Pakistan of about 10 kg heroin from the Gajsinghpur area of Indo-Pak International Border about two months back.
Delhi Police issues travel advisory amid Congress protests; key roads blocked
Ahead of Congress' protests against rising prices and their plans to turn up in large numbers to gherao Prime Minister house on Friday, Delhi Police have prepared an elaborate security and traffic arrangement plan to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos; police officers aware of the development said. “The commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance according to their convenience,” the traffic police order read.
Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban due to landslides
The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked due to fresh landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains on Friday morning, said officials. “Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is blocked at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar national highway without confirmation from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban,” said a J&K Traffic Police official.
Events in Bengaluru this weekend
Events happening in Bengaluru this weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday - SneakinOut Bangalore - An exhibition brought to you by Royal Enfield, featuring the best of sneaker, streetwear and culture brands for the fashionista in you. The seven-hour event will start on Sunday at 3 p.m. at JW Mariott Hotel in Bengaluru for ₹199 per head. Book tickets on Bookmyshow. A two-hour class for ages 12 and above at ₹,625 per head.
Madhya Pradesh man dies as father chops his hand for refusing to give him keys
A 30-year-old man allegedly died after Santosh's father and uncle thrashed him before one of his hands was chopped at Bobai in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Thursday. Damoh police superintendent D R Tenivar said Moti Kacchi, the father, 52, attacked Santosh for refusing to give him keys of his motorcycle. “Moti Kacchi surrendered to the police and he was arrested him under Indian Penal Code's Section 302 (murder),” said Tenivar.
Overcast weather with moderate rain expected in Delhi today
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning as overcast weather with moderate rain was expected, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD said the minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degree Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index was 92 at 7am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 112.
