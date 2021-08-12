Home / Cities / Others / Elderly couple found dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu; murder suspected
Elderly couple found dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu; murder suspected

The matter came to light when one of their domestic helps arrived in the morning to work. Palamu superintendant of police Chandan Kumar Sinha, who examined the crime scene, said they are forming a special investigation team to probe the case on priority
By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:26 PM IST

An elderly couple were found dead at their home in Medninangar in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Thursday morning.

The matter came to light when one of their domestic helps arrived in the morning to work. Palamu superintendant of police Chandan Kumar Sinha, who examined the crime scene, said they are forming a special investigation team to probe the case on priority.

“It seems they were killed with a sharp edged weapon. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder case...A forensic team from Ranchi is reaching soon to take samples. We are also in touch with the family and investigating all possible angles,” said Sinha.

The deceased, Rajeshwar Ram Chandravanshi, a retired armyman, and his wife Pramila Devi, were in their seventies and lived alone in Kund Mohalla area of Palamu district headquarter Medininagar. Their son Arvind Kumar is posted in the chief minister’s office in Ranchi.

