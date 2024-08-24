Elderly Prayagraj woman duped of insurance claim money, two arrested

Police at cyber police station arrested two conmen on Saturday who were involved in duping an elderly woman of ₹44 lakh on the pretext of helping her claim the insurance amount against her now-dead husband. A case was registered against them at cyber police station under the IT Act. One of the arrested accused is a former employee of a private bank and was known to the victim, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In-charge at cyber police station inspector Rajiv Tiwari said that the two accused were arrested on Saturday and have been identified as Shubham Singh, 28, of Gazipur district and Shivendra Sagar Mishra of Gonda.

Shubham was currently living in Bharuch district of Gujarat while Shivendra was living at Gulmohar Colony in Lucknow.

Investigations and questioning of the accused revealed that Shubham earlier used to work in a private bank and had helped the woman claim an insurance of ₹10 lakh made against her husband’s life.

The accused won the confidence of the elderly woman following which she informed him that she also wanted to make a death claim with the LIC, amounting to ₹44 lakh.

Shubham then contacted his friend Shivendra who works as a sales executive in a small finance bank. Shivendra opened a bank account of the elderly woman in the bank, but put their own mobile number on the bank account.

As soon as the insurance claim amount was transferred into the account, the accused transferred the cash into another account through mobile banking.

Two injured in firing in Kaushambi

Two people were injured when some others opened fire on members of a family at Nidhiawa village under Kokhraj police station of Kaushambi district on Saturday. Two people have been arrested while efforts were on to arrest others, police said.

In his complaint given to police, Deepa Devi said her husband Shivmohan had gone to the market on Friday evening where one Brijbihari Pandey, his son Abhay Pandey, Nityanand Pandey and brother Ajayab Pandey assaulted and injured him.

On Saturday morning Deepa Devi and her kin went to the house of the attackers to complain when they opened fire on them. Locals claimed that the assailants fired around 20 rounds causing panic among the villagers. One Shiva Pal and Sanjay Pasi of Deepa’s family were injured in the firing.

Police officials reached the village after receiving information about the firing and admitted the injured to hospital. SP Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said that an FIR has been registered in this connection and two persons have been arrested.