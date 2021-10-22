Emerald Court: Probe of officials involved in allowing green belt encroachment complete

The Noida authority on Friday said that it has completed a probe into the roles of authority officials in allowing the Supertech Limited to encroach upon a 7,000 square metres green belt adjacent to the developer’s controversial Emerald Court project in Noida’s Sector 93A.

“The probe is almost complete and its report will be sent to the state government next week. Some officials from the town planning department were involved in this case,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“These are same officials who have been facing FIR in the violation of building map for twin tower case,” said Maheshwari.

The Noida authority may send the probe report to the government for further action on Tuesday (October 26), said the officials, adding that the authority has already freed up the 7,000 sqm green belt and taken possession of the land.

On October 3, the special investigation team (SIT), constituted to investigate irregularities in the approval of building map plans for 40-storey twin towers in the Emerald Court project, directed the Noida authority to free up 7,000 sqm green area that was merged into the housing project illegally.

Officials of Supertech have refused to comment on the issue.

In its report, the SIT had said that 26 Noida authority officials were involved in the irregularities in the Supertech’s twin tower map approval. Of the 26 officials, two are dead and 20 have retired. The SIT has also recommended filing an FIR against four directors of Supertech Limited, two private architects and the 24 Noida authority officials.

Following the SIT’s recommendations, the Noida authority’s planning department filed FIR against the suspected authority officials with the vigilance department in Lucknow.

The SIT was formed by the state government on September 2, two days after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of Apex and Ceyane towers in the Emerald Court project over grave violation of building norms. The court said the violation was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida authority and the real estate developer.

The process to demolish the twin towers is underway, said authority officials.