Emergency wards see surge in burn cases amid Diwali festivities in Lucknow

Lucknow: Diwali festivities on Thursday resulted in three major burn cases from firecrackers, with one patient each admitted to the burn units at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lok Bandhu Hospital, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital. Additionally, around 151 patients were treated across the emergency wards of government hospitals and medical institutions in the state capital. Doctors expect some additional minor burn cases over the next few days as Diwali celebrations and firecracker use often continue after the main festival day. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Hospital authorities reported that from 8 pm on Thursday to 8 am on Friday, emergency services staffed with additional personnel treated mostly minor burns from firecrackers, along with other regular cases.

At KGMU Trauma Centre, 23 patients with burn injuries were treated, including one with a serious hand injury, according to Dr. KK Singh, Faculty of General Surgery and Head of Media Cell, KGMU. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences handled 29 minor burn cases, reported Dr. Vikram Kumar, CMS of RMLIMS.

Civil Hospital’s emergency ward treated 30 minor burn cases, with three patients admitted to the burn unit. However, CMS Dr. Rajesh Srivastava clarified, “Of the three, two sustained over 20% burns from a short circuit mishap, with only one admitted for Diwali-related burns.” Lok Bandhu Hospital also admitted one patient with burn injuries out of the 29 treated in the emergency ward on Diwali night, which included 22 firecracker-related burns and 7 fire-related burns, as reported by CSM Dr. AS Tripathi. Balrampur Hospital treated 25 minor burn injuries related to Diwali.

