End arbitrary pricing & discrimination in Covid vaccination: Pramod Tiwari

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, has again reiterated the need for free universal Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

Addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Saturday, Tiwari, a member of Congress Working Committee, said that it was not proper to discriminate among people on the basis of age and state.

“If the vaccine is free for people aged above 60 years, why arbitrary costs are being taken from those aged between 18-44 years?” he asked.

The Congress veteran had taken his first Covid jab at the MLN Medical College vaccination centre on Friday.

“Today even Supreme Court is asking why the Covid-19 vaccines were priced differently in different states. The Congress wants to know as to why the government is being so uncaring for the youth and the kids of the country,” he asked.

He also said that Congress leadership including party general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been demanding universal Covid-19 vaccination for all.

“The BJP has been accusing the Congress of playing politics on this demand but now the Supreme Court too has expressed similar views on universal vaccination and sought a road map of vaccination from the centre. The apex court has also directed all citizens to benefit from vaccination,” he said.

He took a dig at the centre for sending Covid-19 vaccines to 72 countries of the world despite the fact that less than 3 crore people have been vaccinated across India so far, a mere 3% of the population. “The roadmap to vaccinate the remaining 120 crore people is lacking,” he said. He claimed large number of deaths and rising number of Covid infections were mainly due to the wrong policies of the Modi government.