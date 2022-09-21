Enthusiastic response to army recruitment rallies in Agra, Meerut

The 21-day army recruitment rally under the Agnipath Scheme commenced at Anand Engineering College, Keetham, Agra, on Tuesday. The rally covers 12 districts under Army Recruiting Office, Agra, namely Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hathras and Kasganj.

“The Agra recruitment rally commenced with an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from youth for various general duty and technical trades. The registration figures for the Agra rally was 1,75,219. Long queues of aspirants were seen outside the rally venue astride the Agra – Mathura highway on the first day. Out of 7,129 candidates who had registered to appear, 5,170 candidates belonging to the districts of Kasganj and Lalitpur took part in the recruitment rally on the first day,” said Shantanu Pratap Singh, the public relations officer for the defence office in Lucknow.

“Local administration ensured necessary administrative arrangements for the candidates arriving for the rally to include provision of mobile toilets, drinking water and provision of buses to ferry candidates to and fro,” said the PRO.

“A fair and transparent screening process for selection of eligible candidates is underway at the rally site. Before the commencement of the rally, candidates were adequately cautioned to refrain from adopting unfair means, procuring fake documents, avoid being misguided by touts and fudging/ tampering with admit cards, violations which will attract cancellation of candidature and debarment from future participation,” Singh said.

An extensive and comprehensive outreach programme on the Agnipath Scheme covering eligibility and other criteria was undertaken by the Army Recruitment Office, Agra, prior to the commencement of the rally, he added.

An Agniveer recruitment rally was also held at Meerut at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Stadium.

Meerut saw 8,249 registrations on the first day. The schedule for Meerut districts shows that the first leg of the rallies will commence with Gautam Buddh Nagar and will end in Meerut district from October 8 to 10.

All candidates were requested to arrive at the rally site with all necessary original documents and were also assured that selection would be only on merit.

Both rallies will end on October 10.