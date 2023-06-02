‘Environment Week’ begins at Prayagraj’s IIIT-A

Director of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-A), Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone on Thursday said that the environment is one of the most important tools for our survival on planet Earth as it nurtures us and helps us survive. He said we cannot imagine life without air, water and soil. IIIT-A director Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone planting a sapling at the institute campus on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Prof Sutaone was speaking at the inaugural function of the week-long Environment Week programme that kick-started at the Jhalwa campus of the institute on Thursday.

The director said that all the components of the environment are dependent on each other in a web of relations known as the ecological web. “It is essential to maintain this web in balance because if one component collapses then the entire web will crumble destroying all life forms. This is why we must choose to work towards preserving the environment and undoing the damage we have already done,” he maintained.

On the first day of Environment Week, members of the IIIT-A fraternity took the initiative to use their air conditioners at 24°C.

By adjusting the temperature to an energy-efficient level, we can collectively save power and contribute to a greener campus, he said.

A special recognition event for canteen owners located within the campus was also organised in the administration block auditorium in the evening where Prof Sutaone, felicitated Sajjan Lal Gupta, Rishabh Jaiswal and Suraj Singh for their efforts to embrace sustainable practices within their businesses. Their choice to embrace eco-friendly materials, the IIIT-A director said, demonstrates their role in environmental stewardship, setting an inspiring example for others to follow.

In the evening a plantation drive was also carried out by planting a variety of beneficial plants, including Tulsi, geloi, ashwagandha, aloe vera, and mint were planted. The plantation drive commenced from the nursery area located on the campus as well as at the director’s residence, symbolising the commitment to creating a green environment.