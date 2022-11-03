Even as pilgrim footfall rises in Vrindavan, temple town yet to get a fire station

AGRA: The Vrindavan hotel fire, which claimed two lives on Thursday, has yet again raised the issue of fire safety (or the lack of it) in the temple town. Despite hosting thousands of pilgrims every month due to the presence of iconic temples like Sri Bankey Behari, Prem, the ISKCON, and Raman Reti, the town lacks a fire station. This is despite the increased movement of VVIPs, including the President of India, in Vrindavan in the recent past.

Expressing disappointment over the fire safety standards in the holy city, Dr Laxmi Gautam, social activist and professor at a Vrindavan-based degree college, said, “Vrindavan is Lord Krishna’s town. The temples here are revered by millions of Hindus. In the past decade, devotee footfall has increased by almost 50 times. Therefore, it is crucial for authorities to look after the fire safety standards of important buildings and temples.”

When queried on the matter, SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav said that while Vrindavan doesn’t have a separate fire station, fire tenders are kept in the town to tackle emergencies. He added that the authorities of the hotel where the fire broke out were served notice about a week ago to upgrade their firefighting measures.

“We understand the religious importance attached to our town. Yes, we don’t have a fire station but fire tenders are always kept on alert. In fact, they were able to confine blaze in the store room of the hotel today (Thursday). They saved the guests staying at the hotel,” said the SSP. The cop further said, “A proposal for a separate fire station in Vrindavan is under consideration. As the new fire facility becomes operational, Vrindavan would have no reliance on Mathura in this regard.”

Elaborating on the precautions being taken by authorities to prevent fire breakouts, the senior cop said, “About a month ago, we conducted a drive in Mathura and Vrindavan. Notices were served to owners of high-rise buildings -- including hotels, marriage banquets, and other buildings where fire arrangements were not found adequate.”

