Evening tuition classes for kids of housemaids launched in Sangam city

In an initiative aimed at empowering underprivileged children, Meja Urja Nigam (P) Limited’s (MUNPL) welfare wing—Aprajita Mahila Samaj (AMS)—has started ‘Baal Srijan Evening Tuition Classes’ recently. President of MUNPL’s Aprajita Mahila Samaj Usha Kumar and other members with kids during the inauguration of ‘Baal Srijan Evening Tuition Classes’. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The initiative, spearheaded by AMS president Usha Kumar, is designed to provide essential education and support to the children of housemaids in the community, informed MUNPL officials.

The inauguration ceremony of the initiative on September 1 was marked by the distribution of stationery items and food packets to the young learners. The programme aims to bridge educational gaps, enhance literacy rates, and improve the overall well-being of the children, who often face socio-economic challenges, informed Usha Kumar, wife of MUNPL CEO Sunil Kumar.

“Education is the key to a brighter future. We are committed to nurturing the talents of these young minds and ensuring they have the opportunities they deserve. The distribution of stationery items and food is just the beginning of our efforts to uplift these children and empower their families,” she added.

The evening tuition classes will provide a safe and conducive learning environment for the children to excel academically. The volunteer educators and mentors will be guiding them through their studies and offering moral support along the way.

MUNPL is a joint venture of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limite (UPRVUNL).

Recognising the urgency of issues from time to time, the super-critical thermal power plant (2*660 MW capacity) MUNPL has been consistently taking proactive measures in the project region through its robust community development initiatives, informed MUNPL officials.