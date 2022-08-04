Every patient a subject of research for docs: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new auditorium and the National Centre for Policy Research in Tobacco Control at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur on Thursday.
He urged doctors to do something new in their respective field of specialization and said that every patient was also a subject of research for them.
“The work of a doctor is not complete just by getting a degree. After completing the degree, a doctor can do various innovations and researches for the benefit of the society,” he emphasised while addressing a seminar on tobacco control organized at the AIIMS.
He said innovation and research were the basis of merit, and keeping this requirement in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Education Policy 2020.
“Doctors can play a big role in preventing hazards of tobacco by making patients aware about its harmful side-effects. They should motivate patients to avoid tobacco,” he added.
Referring to encephalitis, the chief minister said this disease spread in eastern UP districts in 1977-78. “In 40 years, over 50,000 children died due to encephalitis. But not a single research paper was seen on encephalitis in 40 years. Japan started manufacturing vaccine for encephalitis in 1906 that was made available in India 100 years later in 2006. But during the Covid pandemic, two indigenous vaccines were launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi within nine months. Around 200 crore doses have been given in the country,” he said.
The CM said he had taken up the challenge of encephalitis control in the region after taking over the reins of the state in 2017. “Due to the ongoing struggle over encephalitis control, the Prime Minister announced establishment of AIIMS in Gorakhpur. Health care facilities at BRD Medical College, District Hospital, community health centres and primary health centres have been strengthened. The health department is working in coordination with nine departments to fight the disease,” he added.
“Due to coordinated efforts, there has been a reduction in encephalitis deaths by up to 95% in four years. Effective control of the disease has been achieved in eastern UP. Had the last two years not been affected by Covid, UP would have eradicated encephalitis completely,” he added.
Illegal constructions razed on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
LUCKNOW The National Highways Authority of India, in co-ordination with the Banthra police on Thursday, carried out a drive to remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. The footpath and service lane alongside Lucknow-Kanpur road was freed of encroachments. The officials discussed the plan to streamline traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur.
ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member
Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with a terror funding case. The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon's involvement in financing terrorist activities.
Work on proposed new railway station in Chikhloli between Ambernath and Badlapur yet to start
Commuting to work daily is now a major hassle for the thousands of residents who booked homes in the fast-developing Chikhloli area between Ambernath and Badlapur despite being promised a new station here. Hundreds of residential complexes have come up in Chikhloli. With no railway station, residents are forced to travel to far away railway stations to commute to Thane or Mumbai for work. Most developers had sold flats citing the advantage of this station.
Doctor held for trying to smuggle marijuana to Tihar Jail
Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja (marijuana) from one inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel, a senior police officer said. Goel had brought tobacco and ganja inside the jail and was handing over it to Jha and Tihar Jail officials noticed it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.
Angadia extortion: Five months later, police clueless about suspended DCP’s whereabouts
More than five months after the Angadia extortion case hit the headlines, police have made no headway in locating the prime accused - suspended deputy commissioner of police Saurabh Tripathi. The crime branch has issued a lookout circular against the absconding officer and even dispatched teams to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh multiple times. But Tripathi continues to remain off the radar. The crime intelligence unit of the crime branch is probing the matter.
