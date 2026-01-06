Ex Union minister’s son booked in hit-and-run case in Raipur; biker critical

The son of a former Union minister and sitting BJP MLA has been booked in a hit-and-run case after his car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle, leaving the rider critically injured in Raipur, police said on Monday. The accused is yet to be arrested and further investigation is underway. (Representative file photo)

The accused, Balwant Singh alias Lucky (34), is the son of Renuka Singh, an MLA from the Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST) constituency and a former Union minister for Tribal Affairs between 2019 and 2023.

The incident occurred around 1am at Salasar Chowk, when the victim, Tribhuvan Singh (34), a disc jockey (DJ), was returning home to Telibandha after finishing work, a police official said.

Balwant was driving his car from the Arang side towards Telibandha, with friends travelling with him, when the vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle, the official said. After the collision, the accused allegedly fled the spot in another car.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Balwant Singh at Telibandha police station under Sections 125(a) (act endangering personal safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said additional sections would be added after receiving the victim’s medical report.

The accused is yet to be arrested and further investigation is underway, the official added.

The injured biker has been admitted to a government hospital in Raipur, where his condition is stated to be serious, police said.