Exam schedule uploaded on Agra varsity website

Agra Officiating vice chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University ( DBRAU) of Agra Prof. Alok Kumar Rai reviewed the ongoing preparations for university exams which are scheduled to begin from July 24. The VC stressed on compliance with Covid protocol during the exams and said the schedule had been uploaded on the varsity website.

“Preparations for final exams of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra are nearing completion. All exam centres being asked to follow Covid protocol for which strict instructions have been issued,” he said.

Prof Rai, who is also the vice chancellor of Lucknow University, listed timely exams as his priority when he took additional charge as vice chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University earlier this month after the then DBRAU vice chancellor Prof Ashok Mittal was sacked by UP governor Anandi Ben Patel on charges of irregularities.

On Sunday, Prof Rai held a review meeting at guest house on Khandari premises of the university.

Presiding over the meet, he informed that exams would be held in three shifts, with full Covid protocol.

“The schedule for exams has been uploaded on the official website of Agra university. The examination centres are being marked out. The colleges which were centres last year are being repeated this year. However, the centres debarred because of foul practices are not being included this year, he said.

“Yet, to maintain the transparency, objections for making a particular college as centre are being invited and these objections would be analysed so as to rule out possibility of copying,,” he said.