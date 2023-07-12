U.P. records 11% excess rainfall; western dists witness 60% surplus: IMD

LUCKNOW Several districts in West U.P. have received 60% excess rainfall during this monsoon season so far, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) while describing the precipitation in the region as “large excess”. As per IMD data, the western part of the state recorded 243.4 mm rainfall against a normal of 152.4 mm. Notably, the West U.P. region comprises 33 districts while the eastern side has 42. Overall, the state has received 199.5 mm rainfall against normal of 179.8 mm. (HT Photo)

Over the past fortnight (since June 25), monsoon has covered the entire state. While the West U.P. districts have already experienced 60% excess rain, eastern districts received relatively lesser amount of rainfall. So far, the region has received 69 mm rain against the normal of 199.3 mm, which translates to a 15% deficit, according to the bulletin.

Overall, the state has received 199.5 mm rainfall against normal of 179.8 mm, which means an 11% excess. In particular, the state capital has witnessed 41% excess rain in this monsoon season so far. According to IMD, more rains are in store for the state capital in the days to come. It’s been a fortnight since the monsoon arrived in Lucknow (June 25) and the city has already experienced 223.5 mm rainfall against normal of 158.3 mm, resulting in an excess of 41%.

Among all districts, Kannauj has recorded the maximum rainfall of 416.5 mm against the normal of 130.4 mm, a 219% surplus. Other districts like Chandauli, Kushinagar, and Mau have recorded up to 69% rain deficit this season. Chandauli only received 48 mm rain against the normal of 156.1 mm, a 69% deficit; Kushinagar got 68 mm rain against the normal of 220, again a 69% deficit; and Mau witnessed 90.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 215.5 mm, a 58% deficit.

In all, 33 districts have recorded excess rainfall, 21 have witnessed normal rainfall, deficient rainfall in nine districts, and very less rainfall in 12 others. According to the information received from the irrigation department, no river is flowing above the danger level. Significantly, there is a tendency for the water level of the river to rise at the Mavi site in Yamuna river.

Sharing further details, Mohd Danish, Lucknow met office in-charge, said that on Wednesday, districts in the Tarai belt like Sitapur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, and adjoining areas received heavy rainfall while the rest of the state saw light-to-moderate rainfall. Rainfall activity is likely to continue through the week, he added.