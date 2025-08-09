Ex-councillor shot at by bike-borne attackers in Prayagraj

– Former municipal councillor Ashok Sonkar was shot and injured by two masked men on a motorbike early Friday morning while he was on his way for a walk. The incident took place near the new railway bridge in the Daraganj area. The early findings do not support the chain-snatching claim. It seems to be a case of personal enmity,” said DCP (City)Abhishek Bharti. (For representation only)

Police said the attackers fired several shots at Sonkar, hitting him in the thigh and hand. He was taken to SRN Hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

According to his family, the shooting happened after Sonkar resisted a chain-snatching attempt. However, police have dismissed this claim. They believe the attack was likely due to an old rivalry. Sonkar, 65, is a listed history-sheeter in George Town police records.

He had served as a councillor from the Allapur area nearly 30 years ago. Around 5:30 am on Friday, he left his home in George Town and was heading towards Parade Grounds. As he passed under the railway bridge, two men on a motorbike overtook him and opened fire. Police said the attackers also fired two shots in the air before fleeing.

Sonkar’s nephew, Prashant Sonkar, lodged a complaint at the Daraganj police station, claiming the attackers tried to snatch a chain. But police say CCTV footage does not support this version. No witnesses reported any robbery attempt either.

“Ashok Sonkar is a known history-sheeter. The early findings do not support the chain-snatching claim. It seems to be a case of personal enmity,” said DCP (City)Abhishek Bharti.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage from the area. The video shows the attackers following Sonkar from around 4:30 am until the time of the attack. Investigators believe the assailants intended to kill him. Family members also told police they had seen unknown people loitering near their home in recent days.

A case has been registered against unknown persons, and the investigation is ongoing.