Ex-district unit SP chief dies by suicide in U.P.’s Moradabad

A former district president of Samajwadi Party (SP) committed suicide at his residence in Majhola area of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Saturday morning, said police. The SP leader was removed from the post of party’s Moradabad district unit president in April this year. (For Representation)

They said the SP leader shot himself with a pistol at his Buddhi Vihar residence and died on the spot. On hearing the gun shot, his family members rushed to his room which was locked from inside.

They broke open the door and found the SP leader lying in a pool of blood. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination,” said the SSP office in a statement.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reason behind the SP leader’s extreme step was not clear. The SP leader was removed from the post of party’s Moradabad district unit president on April 8 during the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, SP district president Jaiveer Singh Yadav and several other leaders reached the residence of the former SP district president to mourn his death.