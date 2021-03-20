‘Ex-Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze was charge sheeted in 25-L extortion case’

Police assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze, who was suspended following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was charge sheeted in September 2018 in a ₹25-lakh extortion case by the local crime branch, Vasai, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vijaykant Sagar from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate said. The trial in the extortion case is yet to begin, said Sagar.

“His name had cropped up during investigation, after which Vaze secured anticipatory bail,” said DCP said.

During his suspension period in the alleged custodial killing of Khwaja Yunus, Vaze had helped Dr Anil Yadav, a medico turned Right to Information (RTI) activist and another accused Amol Patil, destroy evidence in the extortion case, claimed Sagar. Yadav and Patil would extort huge sums of money from builders, said Sagar.

“Vaze would advise Yadav on how to escape the law and was instrumental in helping him flee to Uttar Pradesh. Yadav was arrested in April 2017,” said Sagar.

He added that Vaze also provided Yadav with a car and met him in Gujarat, where they destroyed the evidence. “However, LCB recovered a revolver, which was used by Yadav to extort money from a Vasai builder. Of the ₹25 lakh demanded, ₹2 lakh was taken by Patil as first instalment from the builder,” said Sagar.