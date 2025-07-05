Expedite work on infrastructure projects says UP minister

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ held a five-hour review meeting with senior officials of the Noida authority on Friday, directing them to expedite the work on delayed projects, address pending issues, and improve overall transparency and efficiency, said officials. Uttar Pradesh Industry Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi reviewed the progress of all ongoing infrastructure and development projects of three industrial bodies - Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna City. Employees of these three authorities attended the meeting held in Noida on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

During his two-day visit to Gautam Budh Nagar, the minister reviewed major areas including land acquisition, infrastructure quality, construction timelines, and pending lotteries, said officials aware of the matter.

“Whether it was the BSP or SP government, everything then ran on slips and money. But in these eight years, Uttar Pradesh has truly established itself. Anyone trying to break the law or engage in corruption will not be spared,” said Nandi after the review.

“There should be proper quota-based penalties where needed, not symbolic fines. Promoting industry and investment is our government’s top priority,” said Nandi, adding that with new units coming up, employment opportunities will increase, and the state will continue its journey to becoming the best-performing state.

According to officials, the minister directed officials to increase the land bank, improve coordination with architects to speed up building plan approvals, and ensure that no project takes longer than the stipulated time. After inspecting the building plan approval process, he identified delays and instructed the Authority to create a mechanism to immediately address deficiencies, with special focus on resolving pending builder–buyer disputes and clearing backlogs in property registrations.

“We will expedite the work on infrastructure and developmental projects. Our projects are already put on fast-track so that we meet the deadlines. We will comply with the fixed deadlines,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Nandi also questioned delays in completing engineering and electricity-related works and ordered quicker disposal of affidavits pending in courts. Further, he instructed removal of legal representatives whose performance was found unsatisfactory and demanded a complete report on pending and resolved court cases, said officials.

The Minister called for large-scale planting, cleaning, and proper maintenance in horticulture parks. He also emphasised enhancing the aesthetics of the Delhi–Noida entry gate to reflect the city’s growing stature, said officials.

Praising the presence of major industrial houses and growing investments, he called the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority regions the crown jewels of Uttar Pradesh, just as Kashmir is the crown of India.