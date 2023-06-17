Experts collaborate to develop Maithili glossary for technical terms

Experts in Sanskrit, Maithili, journalism, chemistry, and environmental sciences collaborated to develop a glossary of Maithili for technical terms in journalism, chemistry, and environmental sciences in a five-day workshop at LN Mithila University, which concluded on Saturday. The five-day workshop at LN Mithila University concluded on Saturday. (HT)

The workshop was aimed at bridging the gap in learning material available in regional languages.

“Over 2,000 words were translated from English to Maithili in journalism and mass media and compiled into a glossary, which will be published by the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT),” said professor Prem Mohan Mishra, the head of the post graduate department of chemistry at LNMU, which hosted the workshop in association with CSTT.

Likewise, as many as 1,200 technical and scientific terms in environmental sciences were provided with their Maithili substitutes. Altogether, 5,000 English words in journalism, chemistry and environmental sciences were taken up to create glossary of Maithili language on the occasion.

“The CSTT, under the union ministry of education, is committed to creating technical and scientific terminology in underrepresented Indian languages. As part of this initiative, the CSTT plans to release glossary of technical and scientific terms , including Maithili, in a digital format that is searchable and is free of cost,” said Awadesh Kumar Mishra, chief academic coordinator at Bharatiya Bhasha Sansthan (BBS).

The CSTT’s efforts to standardize technical terms in regional languages align with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasizes the empowerment of students from regional language backgrounds.

“In addition to Maithili, the CSTT is also working on creating comprehensive glossaries in English, Hindi, and all recognized regional languages. By standardizing technical terminology, the CSTT aims to improve the availability of learning material in these languages,” said Chakpram Binodini Devi, assistant director at CSTT, who was present as official observer for the workshop.

The CSTT’s mandate, established in 1961, is to evolve technical terminology in all recognised Indian languages.