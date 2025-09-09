Experts to assess social impact of Varanasi airport, Dalmandi projects

The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) reports for two major infrastructure projects in Varanasi—the Dalmandi Lane widening and the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport—will be prepared with the assistance of academic experts. The Dalmandi in Varanasi (File)

The district administration has decided to involve economists and sociologists in preparing these reports to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of the social and economic consequences of the projects. A senior official confirmed that the administration will reach out to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth to engage a professor of economics and a professor of sociology for the task.

These experts will assess how the projects will impact local residents, weighing both the benefits and potential adverse effects.

In accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, conducting a SIA is mandatory before acquiring land for any public purpose. The SIA report evaluates whether the project truly serves the public interest and analyses its potential impact on livelihoods, health, infrastructure, environment and cultural heritage. It also considers the cost of mitigating negative effects versus the anticipated benefits of the project.

Confirming the development, divisional commissioner of Varanasi, S Rajalingam, said: “The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) reports for both the Dalmandi Lane widening and the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport expansion projects will be prepared separately. An economist and a sociologist will be engaged to carry out the assessments.”

A senior official from the Public Works Department (PWD) stated that the Dalmandi Road widening will cover a 650-meter stretch, expanding it to 17 meters in width. The Uttar Pradesh government has approved compensation for the owners of 186 buildings that will be acquired for the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Dalmandi Road widening project, estimated at ₹215 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on August 2.

Earlier, on October 20, 2024, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the ₹2,870 crore expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, which includes runway extension, construction of a new terminal building, and allied infrastructure.