Eye on polls, BJP workers reach out to RWAs, seek support

Gurugram: In the run-up to the Haryana assembly polls scheduled early next month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been actively engaging with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the Badshahpur and Gurgaon constituencies. Party leaders are holding meetings in several residential sectors and condominiums, including Uniworld Garden, Park View, Vipul Greens, Surya Vihar and New Palam Vihar, where they are discussing the achievements of the BJP government over the past five years. BJP candidate from Badshahpur Rao Narbir Singh, along with other senior leaders, has urged residents to attend Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Union home minister Amit Shah will address an election rally in Badshahpur today, to extend his support for the BJP nominees in the upcoming elections. The rally, which will take place in Dhorka village, Sector 95, Badshahpur constituency, is part of the BJP’s broader strategy to solidify its base ahead of the elections. The event is being organised by former Haryana Cabinet minister and BJP nominee from Badshahpur, Rao Narbir Singh, who is leading efforts to mobilise local communities and gain support.

During his public addresses in residential areas on Saturday, Singh outlined the BJP’s vision for the development of Badshahpur and Gurgaon, highlighting the party’s achievements between 2014 and 2019. Singh, who served as a cabinet minister during this period, pointed out that Gurugram, a key revenue-generating district for Haryana, has long been neglected under previous governments. According to him, prior to the BJP’s rise to power, residents faced severe infrastructure challenges, including traffic congestion, poor roads and a lack of basic amenities.

Singh took credit for transforming Gurugram’s landscape, particularly citing major infrastructure projects like the construction of underpasses and overbridges at congested junctions such as Iffco Chowk and Rajiv Chowk. He also mentioned the construction of the elevated flyover in Badshahpur and the development of the Dwarka Expressway, which has significantly improved connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi. Singh assured voters that if elected again, he would continue to prioritise development projects that benefit the people.

BJP’s nominee from the Gurgaon constituency, Mukesh Sharma, also spoke about the importance of Amit Shah’s rally for BJP candidates in the region. Sharma, who has been actively involved in organising meetings with RWAs, expressed confidence that Shah’s visit will significantly boost the BJP’s campaign not only in Badshahpur but also in the surrounding constituencies. He said that the enthusiasm for the rally is palpable, with many residents eager to hear Shah’s speech and show their support for the party.

Sharma added that RWAs are playing a critical role in mobilising voters for the rally. Meetings are being held in almost every sector to ensure maximum turnout. Residents are being reminded of the progress made under the BJP government, and how continued leadership under Rao Narbir Singh will further drive the region’s development.

The Union home minister’s rally is expected to be a turning point in the BJP’s campaign in Haryana. Rao Narbir Singh stressed that Amit Shah’s presence would energise the party’s base and galvanise voters across the state. He emphasised that the rally will set a new benchmark in the state’s political history and solidify the BJP’s position ahead of the elections.