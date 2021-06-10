Fake Facebook account in name of PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil deleted after police probe

PUNE A fake Facebook account in the name of Pimpri- Chinchwad municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil has been deleted, after the cyber department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police registered a complaint and sent an email to Facebook to find where the account was created from. The account has since been shut down.

Messages were being sent from the account asking for donations, the police discovered.

The matter came to light when the civic chief as informed of it by a friend.

Sanjay Kumbhar, senior inspector, cybercrime cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, said, “A friend request was sent to 300 people and also to a few people asking for money. However, no money was transferred.”

On Wednesday night, Rajesh Patil tweeted, “All my Facebook friends and well-wishers, kindly note, someone has created my fake Facebook ID and might approach you for friendship or demand of money. Please don’t confirm it”.

“Using my photo, the person created a fake Facebood ID. The person was chatting with people and asking for money. As soon as my friend informed me, I raised a complaint with the cybercrime cell,” said Patil.