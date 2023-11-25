Family helps arrested accused escape police custody in Agra

Family members and locals intimidated and used force against police personnel to free an arrested accused from police custody, in Alamganj area, within the Loha Mandi Police Station limits of Agra on Friday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The accused, facing a non bailable warrant, was wanted in a case lodged under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Those helping the accused to abscond damaged a police motorcycle and pelted stones at the sub inspector and head constable. “Personnel at the Loha Mandi Police Station have registered a case against nine named and 25 other unidentified people under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (causing hurt for illegal act), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant in discharge of duty), 147 (rioting) and 148 (riot by deadly weapon) of Indian Penal Code,” said Deeksha Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

“The nine people named include family members who were involved in getting the accused, Shanu Qureshi, forcibly freed for whom a search has been launched,” the ACP claimed.

“Police sub inspector Arun Kumar Singh and head constable Veer Pal Singh had gone to Khatipada locality in Alamganj area within limits of Loha Mandi Police Station on Friday night to nab Shanu Qureshi against whom a local court had issued non bailable warrant and proclamation of person absconding under Section 82 of Criminal Procedure Code with regard to case under 138 Negotiable Instruments Act had been issued,” she said.

“Shanu was arrested from his house in Alamganj area but his family members, assisted by locals, targeted the police team and used criminal force to get him released and help him escape from the spot. Efforts are on to arrest the accused,” said Singh.