Faridabad: Three held for stabbing man to death

Gurugram: Three suspects have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh following a petty argument at a friend’s house during a liquor party on Sunday night, officers said on Tuesday. On complaint of the deceased’s father Dinesh Kumar at Adarsh Nagar police station on Monday, an FIR was registered against the four suspects under section 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (FILE PHOTO)

Police identified the deceased as Chetan Kumar, 25, and the suspects as Aniket Kumar, 21, Shivam Kumar, 19 and Sagar Kumar, 23, all residents of Unchagaon, Ballabgarh. The suspects were nabbed from different locations in Ballabgarh on Monday, they added.

The deceased was partying along with the suspects and a few others at one of their common friends’ house in Unchagaon when the incident occurred at about 10.40pm.

“An argument took place during which Aniket, Shivam, Sagar, along with fourth suspect Parveen Kumar assaulted Chetan. Suddenly, Aniket pulled out a knife and stabbed Chetan multiple times in the chest and abdomen,” he said, adding Parveen is yet to be held.

After Chetan collapsed, Shivam, Sagar, Parveen and Aniket fled the scene. But Vinay Kumar, at whose house they were present, alerted the police control room, the officer added.

“Chetan was rushed to a hospital by Vinay and his neighbours. But doctors declared him dead. Multiple teams were formed on Monday and three suspects were caught within hours while planning to escape out of Faridabad,” he added.

Chetan and Aniket had a scuffle over some personal issue nearly six months ago. “Since then, he allegedly had a grudge against Chetan and finally murdered him on Sunday,” he said investigation was on to nab other suspects who had supported Aniket in the case.

