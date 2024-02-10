Farmers are economy’s backbone: Tomar

JHANSI: Former union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on Saturday, said that farmers are the backbone of the country’s economy. Narendra Tomar at the Farmer’s fair in Jhansi on Saturday (HT Photo)

He was in Jhansi as the chief guest on the concluding day of the North Regional Farmers’ Fair and Agricultural Exhibition, organised by the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University (RLBCAU).

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said, “Farmers are the backbone of the country’s economy, and technology has changed the farming sector, curbed the mass migration of farmers and further helped them to earn more while growing all types of crops, which was not feasible earlier.”

“I will appeal to all the agriculture universities to create an organic hub in their region. I will also appeal to all retired teachers and scientists, along with the students of this field, to help in imparting the latest technologies to the farmers so that they can have a better harvest,” he said.

While praising prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that their vision had changed the face of Bundelkhand, especially in the farming sector.

Tomar also gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions held during the fair, including the culinary contest based on millets.

During the closing ceremony, joint secretary, ministry of agriculture Samuel Parveen Kumar, director of extension SK Mishra, chancellor Punjab Singh and mayor Bihari Lal Arya were also present. RLBCAU vice-chancellor Prof AK Singh gave the vote of thanks.