Farmers’ numbers rising at protest sites after ‘clashes’ with cops

The farm agitation against Centre’s three farm laws is getting new pace in hinterlands of Haryana’s Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri after recent episodes of farmers’ clashes with cops during BJP leaders’ meetings.

The gatherings at toll plazas in these districts had been reducing, but the recent clashes have led to rise in number of farmers at these sites.

On Sunday, Haryana deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa’s car was targeted in Sirsa when he had gone to take part in BJP meeting. Haryana state minister for cooperatives Banwari Lal and Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal had also faced the farmers’ wrath in Fatehabad on Sunday.

Farmers broke through the barricades amid heavy police security and tore posters put by BJP workers in Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind and Sirsa.

Two days ago, BJP Haryana unit chief OP Dhankar had faced farmers’ protest outside Guru Jambheshwar University where farmers waved black flags and raised slogans.

BKU Jind district president Azad Singh Palwa said the farmers’ agitation has picked pace after recent clashes with cops during BJP leaders’ meetings.

“Despite hot summer, farmers from 15 villages are taking part in protests at Khatkar toll plaza. Farmers have also been camping at Delhi borders on a rotation basis. BJP leaders’ recent meetings in Jind and other areas where farmers held protests gave a new momentum to the stir,” he added.

Dayanand Punia, state secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, said the agitation will expand in the state in August and will start sending people from villages to Delhi borders.

“After the Covid crisis, the farmers’ number had decreased but it is gaining momentum since July after BJP started sending its leaders across state to hold meetings with party workers to convince people in favour of the farm laws,” he added.

Last week, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, threatening of starting a ‘pucca morcha’ in Hisar, had given an ultimatum to the Hisar administration to revoke criminal cases filed against 350 farmers for protesting against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the second wave of Covid-19.

“We will continue to protest against the farm laws until they are repealed,” he added.

Two farm leaders, pleading anonymity, said many farmers were worried about the fate of the agitation after BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni asked farm leaders to take part in the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab.

“After SKM denied forming a political outfit, the farmers’ number started rising at toll plazas. The numbers at Tikri and Singhu borders are less but will increase after a change in the weather conditions,” they added.