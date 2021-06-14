Farmers protest outside old-age home, allege harassment of inmate

The members of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta) Sidhupur staged a protest outside Heavenly Palace, an old-age home in Doraha, on Sunday after the home management asked an elderly man to vacate his room for hoisting a black flag outside his room in support of the farmers’ cause.

The farmers alleged that elderly inmate Harinderpal was being harassed by the management for the past 15 days.

Harinderpal had hoisted a black flag in the balcony of his room at the home on May 26 — being observed as ‘black day’ by farmers on completion of six months of their protest against the Centre’s agriculture laws.

Supinder Singh Bagga, a farmer union member, said the elderly man was issued a notice by the management to vacate his room in two days for “not following” the rules of the palace and installing a black flag in the balcony.

Bagga said that they have assured Harinderpal of support and will not let the management harass him for backing their cause. The management of the old-age home could not be reached for a comment.