Farmers stage protest against Prayagraj development authority’s demolition drive

A large group of farmers, organised under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), staged a protest outside the Prayagraj development authority’s (PDA) office at Indira Bhawan in Civil Lines. The protest was against the demolition of homes in the Arail area as part of the road widening project for the upcoming Mahakumbh in 2025. For representation only (HT File Photo)

BKU leaders said harassment of farmers on the pretext of widening roads will not be tolerated. The farmers were not issued any notice in this connection, they added.

A large number of farmers in tractor trolley reached All Saints Cathedral on Thursday and then marched to PDA office raising slogans against the authorities. They said that the government is illegally demolishing their homes without any prior notice. The demolition will leave thousands of families homeless.

“PDA is illegally demolishing the homes and making families homeless,” said Surajpal Maurya, trans-Yamuna in charge of BKU.

Earlier, PDA issued notices and marked the buildings which would be demolished for widening of roads in view of upcoming Mahakumbh.

