Farmers welcome SC order, will continue protest at Chilla border

Noida: The farmers camped at the Chilla border and the Dalit Prerna Sthal have welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict staying implementation of the new farm laws, but said they will continue their protest.

A group of farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Bhanu faction are protesting at the Chilla border while another group from the Lokshakti faction has been at a sit-in at the Dalit Prerna Sthal since December 1.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and directed the formation of a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the government.

“We welcome the court’s order, but it will be beneficial to us only if the committee acts in a fair and unbiased manner. Also, the issues will continue to prevail unless MSP is implemented through a law,” said Dr Shailesh Kumar Giri, national spokesperson, BKU (Lokshakti).

He said that despite the court orders, the protest will continue until all issues are permanently resolved.

The BKU (Bhanu) said that the court’s order has come as a relief. “But some of the members of the new committee are already in favour of the new laws. If they feel that this gesture will placate us, they are wrong. The protest will remain unaffected. At this point, we are not looking for false assurances but for action in our favour,” said KP Singh, president of IT cell, BKU (Bhanu).

The protesters also said that their plans to carry out a tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day haven’t changed despite the SC’s orders.