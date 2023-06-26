Home / Cities / Others / Pedestrian dead, cop hurt after being hit by car being chased by police

Pedestrian dead, cop hurt after being hit by car being chased by police

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2023 05:36 PM IST

According to police, an unknown suspicious vehicle was being followed by the Paliganj team of Kakori police station.

LUCKNOW Attempts to intercept a suspicious vehicle went horribly wrong after the unidentified car driver lost control of the wheels and rammed into a pedestrian, leaving him with fatal injuries. A cop also sustained injuries in the incident, which took place near the Joggers’ Park in the Dubagga area of Lucknow around 2 am on Sunday.

For representation only (HT Photo)
For representation only (HT Photo)

According to police, an unknown suspicious vehicle was being followed by the Paliganj team of Kakori police station. Two police constables -- Ajay and Saurabh Mishra -- were following this vehicle. After realising that the car is being chased by the police; the driver started speeding.

However, the unidentified driver lost control of the wheels and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road. “A pedestrian, who was crossing the road, and a cop were badly injured. They were then taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where the pedestrian succumbed to injuries. The constable, who is in a critical condition, is undergoing treatment,” said Rahul Raj, deputy commissioner of police (West).

“Immediately after the incident, the police force was sent to the spot but the driver of the suspected vehicle fled from the spot and continues to be at large. The matter is being investigated,” added the DCP.

